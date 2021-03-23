Fed's Bullard says he sees the target rate staying near zero through 2023
President of the St. Louis Federal Reserve branch James Bullard with more remarks.
Bullard has a rep for being quite flexible in his views.
- sees target interest rate remaining near zero through 2023
- not debating tapering yet, discussion could begin later this year "if we see all the good things happening"
- sees 6.5% growth this year, 2.5% inflation, and 4.5% unemployment rate by end of year
- does not see inflation easing much in 2022, hopes those price increases will raise inflation expectations to fed target
- combination of easing pandemic, "relaxed" fed, and strong fiscal policy means growth could be even stronger
Headlines via Reuters