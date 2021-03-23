Fed's Bullard says he sees the target rate staying near zero through 2023

President of the St. Louis Federal Reserve branch James Bullard with more remarks.

sees target interest rate remaining near zero through 2023

not debating tapering yet, discussion could begin later this year "if we see all the good things happening"

sees 6.5% growth this year, 2.5% inflation, and 4.5% unemployment rate by end of year

does not see inflation easing much in 2022, hopes those price increases will raise inflation expectations to fed target

combination of easing pandemic, "relaxed" fed, and strong fiscal policy means growth could be even stronger Headlines via Reuters





Bullard has a rep for being quite flexible in his views.