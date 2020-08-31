Fed's Clarida: Benefits of yield curve targeting may be modest

Yield caps are complicated to implement and communicate

Yield caps an option if circumstances change markedly

Change in employment language shows that macro models "have been wrong" and that rate hikes in the absence of inflation are "difficult to justify"

Full text

The important thing here is to emphasize that the Fed is shifting towards the sidelines and away from doing more. There was a point in the summer when the Fed was indicating that it was only a matter of time before it would do more, now we might get a bit of forward guidance but nothing else.





I worry that the core of the Fed's new policy of higher temporary inflation is the belief they can hike rates to stamp out inflation if it comes. History shows that's a lot more difficult politically than anticipated.









