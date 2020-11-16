Fed's Clarida: No liftoff until inflation sustained at 2%

Fed to keep assessing the effectiveness of bond buying
useful to summarize a new framework and forward guidance as temporary price level targeting that reverts to flexible inflation targeting after conditions for liftoff reached
in judging appropriate moment for liftoff he says he plans to focus more on indicators of inflation expectations - especially survey-based measures - then a calculated average inflation rate over particular time
large-scale asset purchases are providing substantial support to economic recovery
Fed will continue to monitor developments and assess how asset purchases can best support of achieving its objectives
under new framework, maximum employment would not be assessed on unemployment rate alone
new framework would also take into account other measures such as labor force participation and prime age employment to population ratios
policy will not tighten solely because the unemployment rate has fallen below any particular econometric estimate of its long-run natural level
new framework represents an evolution, not revolution
Fed committed to using all available tools – not just funds rate and forward guidance, but also large-scale asset purchases – to achieve goals