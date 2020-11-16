Fed's Clarida: No liftoff until inflation sustained at 2%

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed Governor Clarida speaking:

  • no liftoff until inflation sustained at 2%
  • Fed to keep assessing the effectiveness of bond buying
  • useful to summarize a new framework and forward guidance as temporary price level targeting that reverts to flexible inflation targeting after conditions for liftoff reached
  • in judging appropriate moment for liftoff he  says he plans to focus more on indicators of inflation expectations - especially survey-based measures - then a calculated average inflation rate over particular time
  • large-scale asset purchases are providing substantial support to economic recovery
  • Fed will continue to monitor developments and assess how asset purchases can best support of achieving its objectives
  • under new framework, maximum employment would not be assessed on unemployment rate alone
  • new framework would also take into account other measures such as labor force participation and prime age employment to population ratios
  • policy will not tighten solely because the unemployment rate has fallen below any particular econometric estimate of its long-run natural level
  • new framework represents an evolution, not revolution
  • Fed committed to using all available tools – not just funds rate and forward guidance, but also large-scale asset purchases – to achieve goals

