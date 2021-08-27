Fed's Clarida: We've made progress on the labor market and I expect those gains to continue to in the autumn

Says he expects further gains in the autumn

I don't think it takes 800K gains in jobs but it will take robust gains

Inflation is very likely to be largely transitory

Bottlenecks are larger than I expected but inflation will move back to our longer run goal

Repeats that he thinks inflation risks are to the upside



We'll get a better reading on whether the labor market is in the autumn



The Fed is clearly coalescing around a Nov or Dec taper. He repeatedly highlighted that he wanted to see some autumn jobs reports. The issue is that by the time of the Nov 2 FOMC, they'll only have the Aug and Sept data.







Like Powell, Clarida didn't directly address the taper but you don't need to read deeply between the lines to recognize that a September taper is off the table even if we get 1m jobs next week.

