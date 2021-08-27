Fed's Clarida: We've made progress on the labor market and I expect those gains to continue to in the autumn

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments on CNBC

Clarida
  • Says he expects further gains in the autumn
  • I don't think it takes 800K gains in jobs but it will take robust gains
  • Inflation is very likely to be largely transitory
  • Bottlenecks are larger than I expected but inflation will move back to our longer run goal
  • Repeats that he thinks inflation risks are to the upside
  • We'll get a better reading on whether the labor market is in the autumn
The Fed is clearly coalescing around a Nov or Dec taper. He repeatedly highlighted that he wanted to see some autumn jobs reports. The issue is that by the time of the Nov 2 FOMC, they'll only have the Aug and Sept data.

Like Powell, Clarida didn't directly address the taper but you don't need to read deeply between the lines to recognize that a September taper is off the table even if we get 1m jobs next week.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose