Fed's Daly: Tools for next recession include Fed funds, fwd guidance and balance sheet

Fed funds rate is our most powerful tool

Doesn't see negative rates being on the table in US now

Says that in her view the Fed is 'really far away' from going to negative rates

Labor market is very strong

Fed is keeping an eye on nonfinancial corporate leverage for signs of risk

Decisive action from the Fed succeeded in calming money markets

Determining the level of reserves that are needed in financial system has been a learning process

Economy is in a good place and that Fed would make an adjustment to monetary policy if outlook becomes substantially different

Says she is worried consumer expectations will fall at some point if we don't deliver on 2% target

The new role of central banks is to fight inflation from below the target not above the target

She has been thinking about whether we need average inflation targeting over the business cycle



I don't believe the Fed will stop with those tools when the next recession rolls around.

