Fed's Daly: US growth being propelled by consumers

The San Francisco said president Mary Daly is speaking and says:

Economy is in a good place



Labor market is very strong

US economic growth is being propelled by consumers



Investment has been weaker



Businesses face geopolitical uncertainty, trade uncertainty



Businesses are worried about slower global growth



Has supported rate cuts in July and last week



Monetary policy can and should offset headwinds



Lower interest rates ispart of why you see the US economy continued to grow above trend



Feds tools are still very effective



We are seeing trade policy uncertainty dent investment



Slower global growth, geopolitical risks also headwinds



Case for keeping rates the study includes concerns about financial imbalances, expectations inflation will rise



Need to be able to achieve inflation target. That's why supported a rate cut



Watching commercial real estate sector for signs of overreaching for yield, but says she is hearing there is some self adjustment



Committed to Fed funds rate trading in its target range



Repo restraint may have shown liquidity distribution problem



Liquidity wasn't being moved from one bank to another

