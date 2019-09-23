Fed's Daly: US growth being propelled by consumers

SF Fed Pres. Mary Daly speaking...

The San Francisco said president Mary Daly is speaking and says:
  • Economy is in a good place
  • Labor market is very strong
  • US economic growth is being propelled by consumers
  • Investment has been weaker
  • Businesses face geopolitical uncertainty, trade uncertainty
  • Businesses are worried about slower global growth
  • Has  supported rate cuts in July and last week
  • Monetary policy can and should offset headwinds
  • Lower interest rates ispart of why you see the US economy continued to grow above trend
  • Feds tools are still very effective
  • We are seeing trade policy uncertainty dent investment
  • Slower global growth, geopolitical risks also headwinds
  • Case for keeping rates the study includes concerns about financial imbalances, expectations inflation will rise
  • Need to be able to achieve inflation target.  That's why supported a rate cut
  • Watching commercial real estate sector for signs of overreaching for yield, but says she is hearing there is some self adjustment
  • Committed to Fed funds rate trading in its target range
  • Repo restraint may have shown liquidity distribution problem
  • Liquidity wasn't being moved from one bank to another

Daly is a non voter in 2019.  She is speaking at an event in Oregon. 

The comments are not anything new.  

