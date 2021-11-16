Fed's Daly says running a sustained expansion gives people time to come back to the jobs market

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Mary Daly is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco

Daly spoke earlier:
  • running a sustained expansion gives people time to come back to the jobs market
  • decision on interest rates is not about a punch bowl, its about millions of jobs 
  • expects that infrastructure spending will increase growth potential going forward
  • US stock market is euphoric
  • uncertainty is high over the next 6 to 9 months, not only for the US economy but also globally
  • its unclear how or if technology will boost productivity growth; investing in human capital is the surer way to get to higher productivity
Mary Daly is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose