Fed's Daly says running a sustained expansion gives people time to come back to the jobs market
Mary Daly is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco
Daly spoke earlier:
Further remarks now:
- running a sustained expansion gives people time to come back to the jobs market
- decision on interest rates is not about a punch bowl, its about millions of jobs
- expects that infrastructure spending will increase growth potential going forward
- US stock market is euphoric
- uncertainty is high over the next 6 to 9 months, not only for the US economy but also globally
- its unclear how or if technology will boost productivity growth; investing in human capital is the surer way to get to higher productivity