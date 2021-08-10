Fed's Evans: Would like to see a few more jobs reports before taper decision

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Evans speaks in virtual conversation with members of the media

Evans speaks in virtual conversation with members of the media
  • Says a difference of a month or two on taper timeline won't matter
  • US economic outlook continues to be strong but some uncertainty remains
  • Fed likely to meet taper benchmark of 'substantial further progress' later this year
  • Says he's perfectly comfortable waiting until there is more progress on employment
  • Recent price increases were quite large and there is no sugar-coating how that hurts businesses and households
  • Expects some of the price increases to turn around in 2022 and 2023
  • Expects inflation around 2.1% next year
  • Can't think of a good scenario for hiking before the end of the taper
  • No clear playbook for timeline between taper and first hike
There was some speculation that Evans would follow others and hint at a taper in September, or at least a taper announcement in September but he hasn't made a shift here at all. That sets up an interesting September meeting and some intrigue around Jackson Hole later this month. This is a win for the doves and bond bulls. It's a negative for the US dollar on a pushback against the taper narrative, though Evans doesn't exactly sounds like a guy who is ready to go to war about it.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose