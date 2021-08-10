Fed's Evans: Would like to see a few more jobs reports before taper decision

Evans speaks in virtual conversation with members of the media





Says a difference of a month or two on taper timeline won't matter

US economic outlook continues to be strong but some uncertainty remains

Fed likely to meet taper benchmark of 'substantial further progress' later this year

Says he's perfectly comfortable waiting until there is more progress on employment

Recent price increases were quite large and there is no sugar-coating how that hurts businesses and households

Expects some of the price increases to turn around in 2022 and 2023

Expects inflation around 2.1% next year

Can't think of a good scenario for hiking before the end of the taper

No clear playbook for timeline between taper and first hike

There was some speculation that Evans would follow others and hint at a taper in September, or at least a taper announcement in September but he hasn't made a shift here at all. That sets up an interesting September meeting and some intrigue around Jackson Hole later this month. This is a win for the doves and bond bulls. It's a negative for the US dollar on a pushback against the taper narrative, though Evans doesn't exactly sounds like a guy who is ready to go to war about it.

