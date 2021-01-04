Fed's Evans: In Springtime will be better-positioned to know what more may be needed

If economy grows faster than he expects, it could mean fewer asset purchases this year

Vaccines make him more confident in his forecast for 4% growth this year

Doesn't anticipate any inflation data in the next 6 months to change the need for low rates

Sees unemployment falling to 5% this year, possibly lower

Overshooting inflation to the tune of 2.5% would be helpful

If we saw inflation heading towards 3%, we would be talking about adjusting our stance

I sense an inflation-inspired market tantrum at some point this year.

