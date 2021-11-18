Fed's Evans says he is not expecting a rate hike until 2023, admits he may be wrong

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans

he expects no rate hike before taper ends in June, and no change to taper timeline

he still expects no rate increase until 2023, but he may be 'flat out wrong'

not obvious to me that 2022 rate increase is necessary or called for, but it could be the case it's appropriate

on policy, we are in a good place

Headlines via Reuters.





