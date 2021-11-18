Fed's Evans says he is not expecting a rate hike until 2023, admits he may be wrong
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans
- he expects no rate hike before taper ends in June, and no change to taper timeline
- he still expects no rate increase until 2023, but he may be 'flat out wrong'
- not obvious to me that 2022 rate increase is necessary or called for, but it could be the case it's appropriate
- on policy, we are in a good place
Headlines via Reuters. Nothing really to move markets too much from Evans here.
