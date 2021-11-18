Fed's Evans says he is not expecting a rate hike until 2023, admits he may be wrong

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans 

  • he expects no rate hike before taper ends in June, and no change to taper timeline
  • he still expects no rate increase until 2023, but he may be 'flat out wrong' 
  • not obvious to me that 2022 rate increase is necessary or called for, but it could be the case it's appropriate 
  • on policy, we are in a good place
Headlines via Reuters. Nothing really to move markets too much from Evans here. 

 more to come  
