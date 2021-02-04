Fed's George says US economic progress is encouraging, will pick up further

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Esther George is president and chief executive of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City

  • economic progress is encouraging
  • virus will shape recovery
  • economy will pick up once people resume mobility
  • fiscal policy is providing important economic support
  • financial stability is an essential condition for Fed goals 
If there is a senior official at the Federal Reserve that could be classed as a 'hawk' (they are all pretty dovish) it'd be George. Fed Chair Powell has muzzled talk of 'tapering' but George manages to slip in a reference to financial stability which could be, if you join enough dots, connected to tapering. 


George speaking on Bloomberg TV

Esther George is president and chief executive of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose