Fed's George says US economic progress is encouraging, will pick up further

Esther George is president and chief executive of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City

economic progress is encouraging

virus will shape recovery

economy will pick up once people resume mobility

fiscal policy is providing important economic support

financial stability is an essential condition for Fed goals

If there is a senior official at the Federal Reserve that could be classed as a 'hawk' (they are all pretty dovish) it'd be George. Fed Chair Powell has muzzled talk of 'tapering' but George manages to slip in a reference to financial stability which could be, if you join enough dots, connected to tapering.









George speaking on Bloomberg TV







