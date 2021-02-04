Fed's George says US economic progress is encouraging, will pick up further
Esther George is president and chief executive of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City
- economic progress is encouraging
- virus will shape recovery
- economy will pick up once people resume mobility
- fiscal policy is providing important economic support
- financial stability is an essential condition for Fed goals
If there is a senior official at the Federal Reserve that could be classed as a 'hawk' (they are all pretty dovish) it'd be George. Fed Chair Powell has muzzled talk of 'tapering' but George manages to slip in a reference to financial stability which could be, if you join enough dots, connected to tapering.
George speaking on Bloomberg TV