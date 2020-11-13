Fed's Harker: We had a strong economy before the pandemic struck
Fed's Harker speaking
- we had a strong economy before the pandemic struck
- pandemic has exasperated trends in the economy including inequality and automation
- economy is not just going to snap right back to where was
- it will be important to retrain workers for better jobs
- if you want the economy we all think we deserve, we have to solve this problem of bringing people into the middle class
- getting more women and racial minorities into the workforce benefits all of us