Fed's Kaplan: 1Q will be very challenging, but will have positive GDP growth

The 1Q quarter will be very challenging but will have positive GDP growth

He expects unemployment to fall to 4.5% by the end of 2021



Forecast assumes steady increase in vaccinations



Could see growth greater than 5% this year if see further fiscal support

Expects to get back to normal by, engagement first quarter of 2022 in terms of mobility, engagement

As we come out of this pandemic, will be critical to take actions to help women reenter the workforce



He expects US production of oil and gas to be flattish this year, take until 1st quarter 2022 for supply/demand to get into balance

He believes that there will be substantial demand for oil and gas for decades to come



he expects enthusiastic debates at the FOMC to figure out when we think we've reached the benchmark



once we've whether pandemic, would be healthy to wean off of extraordinary measures



must be aggressive while still in the teeth of the pandemic



Kaplan is the president of the Dallas Fed

