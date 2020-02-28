Fed's Kaplan: It's too soon to comment on FOMC will do in market turmoil
Comments from the Dallas Fed President on Fox Business
- Says he is watching credit spreads and liquidity amid downturn
- When global growth is slower it will spill over to some extent to US
- Does not want to see negative rates in the US
- Have seen decline in demand in isolated industries such as travel and energy
Him saying that 'it's too soon' is a change in stance from the Fed. Previously, the refrain was that they were comfortable on the sidelines.
As Justin reported earlier, a Fed cut on March 18 is now fully priced in with a 7% chance of a 50 bps cut.