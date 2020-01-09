Fed's Kaplan: See 2 to 2.25% GDP growth in 2020, but could be higher

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed's Kaplan speaking

Fed's Kaplan is now hitting the news wires with his thoughts:
  • Says 1.5% to 1.75% fed funds range is roughly appropriate setting
  • Sees 2% to 2.25% GDP growth in 2020, if anything outlook has firmed in recent weeks
  • Sees unemployment rate falling further, inflation rising to 2%
  • Says weighing a possible rate change he will look at growth, inflation, and financial stability
  • He'd the willing to tolerate inflation above 2%, but would also take financial stability into account
  • He wants to actively explore options to restrain growth in Fed's balance sheet
  • He wants to keep Fed balance sheet growth from fueling financial excesses, imbalances
  • He is open to long-term averages for inflation target but does not want it as a commitment
The interesting comment is about the growth of the Fed balance sheet.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose