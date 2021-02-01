Fed's Kaplan: We're looking for persistent trends in inflation, not transitory ones
Comments from the Dallas Fed President
- Wisest thing now is to let economy unfold, be patient, don't prejudge
- On any change to asset purchases, will want to see real evidence we have weathered pandemic
- We will probably see peak oil-demand in the not-too-distant future
- Gamestop doesn't seem to present systemic risk, monitoring it very closely
- US may recover more quickly from this downturn versus 2008
- Need to be aggressive in fiscal and monetary policy action