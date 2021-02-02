Fed's Kaplan: We're not out of the woods by a longshot

We're in the teeth of this pandemic, we should be aggressive

I'm going to avoid talking about tapering

I expected improvement in economic mobility from June onwards

There is a substantial amount of liquidity and we're seeing that in play (in regards to meme stocks)

It will be healthy to minimize this liquidity down the road but I'm going to avoid talking about that until down the road

I think it's wise for us to acknowledge that the Fed buying $120B a month is part of that

It wouldn't surprise me to see some inflation spikes this year but believes it will mostly be transitory

The longer-term question is how inflationary forces will be develop against technology and globalization

If we go through the year and we're successful in combating the virus, the 10-year is going to go up. That would be healthy



As far as I know, this is the first time anyone at the Fed has conceded fueling some of the madness in stocks and elsewhere.

