Fed's Kaplan is set to appear on CNBC at 3:10
Speaking from the Jackson Hole economic symposium
On July 16, Kaplan said:
- Rate could could be warranted ongoing market signals but should be limited
- Outlook for US economy has weakened as a result of trade uncertainty
- Believes Fed funds rate will stabilize after one cut
- Any cut would be tactical because economic indicators are not worrisome
- Open to policy adjustment in light of market rates
Kaplan is a nonvoter.
NOTE. The interview is likely dependent on schedules at the conference. So the time could be delayed.