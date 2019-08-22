Fed's Kaplan is set to appear on CNBC at 3:10

Speaking from the Jackson Hole economic symposium

On July 16, Kaplan said:

Rate could could be warranted ongoing market signals but should be limited



Outlook for US economy has weakened as a result of trade uncertainty



Believes Fed funds rate will stabilize after one cut

Any cut would be tactical because economic indicators are not worrisome

Open to policy adjustment in light of market rates Kaplan is a nonvoter.







NOTE. The interview is likely dependent on schedules at the conference. So the time could be delayed.



