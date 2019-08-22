Fed's Kaplan is set to appear on CNBC at 3:10

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Speaking from the Jackson Hole economic symposium

On July 16, Kaplan said:
  • Rate could could be warranted ongoing market signals but should be limited
  • Outlook for US economy has weakened as a result of trade uncertainty
  • Believes Fed funds rate will stabilize after one cut
  • Any cut would be tactical because economic indicators are not worrisome
  • Open to policy adjustment in light of market rates
Kaplan is a nonvoter.

NOTE. The interview is likely dependent on schedules at the conference.  So the time could be delayed. 

