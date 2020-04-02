Fed's Kashkari: We are almost-certainly in a recession, question is length

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the Fed's Kashkari:

  • Really pleased that a lot of the focus is on keeping workers attached to business
  • If downturn is long, could see thousands of businesses going out of business, we want to avoid that
  • Overall he is optimistic we will get through the crisis
Some very superficial comments from Kashkari. I would prefer to hear some Fed members get into the details of the 13 programs they've rolled out since the end of Feb.

ForexLive
