Fed's Mester: She expects new inflation framework mid-year

Tools used in the last downturn could be helpful this time

'I'm pretty happy with where policy is at the moment'

Her US economic growth forecast is 2% this year

US economy showing resilience, is fundamentally sound

Expects some above-trend growth to move toward trend

Consumer is offsetting manufacturing and investment sides

Trade war is adding to uncertainty that's clouding outlook

Mester is a hawk but she's happy where policy is right now. It seems everyone at the Fed is happy with where policy is right now and so is the market. Don't expect any kind of shift any time soon.





Fed get the Dec Fed minutes at the top of the hour and I don't expect any market reaction.

