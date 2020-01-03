Fed's Mester: She expects new inflation framework mid-year
Comments from Mester on BloombergTV
- Tools used in the last downturn could be helpful this time
- 'I'm pretty happy with where policy is at the moment'
- Her US economic growth forecast is 2% this year
- US economy showing resilience, is fundamentally sound
- Expects some above-trend growth to move toward trend
- Consumer is offsetting manufacturing and investment sides
- Trade war is adding to uncertainty that's clouding outlook
Mester is a hawk but she's happy where policy is right now. It seems everyone at the Fed is happy with where policy is right now and so is the market. Don't expect any kind of shift any time soon.
Fed get the Dec Fed minutes at the top of the hour and I don't expect any market reaction.