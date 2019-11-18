Fed's Mester: US economy is doing well
Comments from Mester:
- US economy growth is basically around trend
- There is still solid growth in the labor market
- Underlying inflation rate looks like it's trending towards Fed's 2% goal
- US consumer has been strong and resilient
- Risks remain, such as uncertainty on trade
- Says she is watching for any signs of sectoral weakness spreading to wider US economy
- Says she preferred not to cut at last meeting
Mester is speaking at the University of Maryland. There is no prepared text so the comments will trickle out over the next half-hour or so.