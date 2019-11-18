Fed's Mester: US economy is doing well

Comments from Mester:

US economy growth is basically around trend

There is still solid growth in the labor market

Underlying inflation rate looks like it's trending towards Fed's 2% goal

US consumer has been strong and resilient

Risks remain, such as uncertainty on trade

Says she is watching for any signs of sectoral weakness spreading to wider US economy

Says she preferred not to cut at last meeting



Mester is speaking at the University of Maryland. There is no prepared text so the comments will trickle out over the next half-hour or so.

