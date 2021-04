Any risk of a change in tone?

Is it taper time?







Not likely. Powell has been consistent in his recent remarks that it's too soon to be withdrawing anything or talking taper. That said, you can't hint at action until you hint at action.





The event is a moderated Q&A at the Economic Club of Washington so there won't be any set of comments released at the top of the hour. Instead, they will trickle out.





Watch it live here: