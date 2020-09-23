Fed's Quarles: Recovery is underway but risks remain to the downside

Fed hopes to quicken the pace of the recovery via forward guidance

Asia seeing strong rebound but trade has been slow to increase

Prospects are good but the hole is deep, full US recovery is a good way off

Job gains may slow and business spending outlook is uncertain

Commercial real estate poses downside risks

Indicators of future inflation do not point to rapid acceleration

Quarles doesn't often weigh in on the economy and monetary policy. Usually he sticks to bank regulation. His comments today fall in-line with what Powell has been saying.

