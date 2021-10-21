Fed's Waller puts a timeline on the transitory debate
Comments from the Fed's Waller:
- The next five months are critical for seeing whether inflation is transitory
This is an important step because it tees up commentary on what the Fed will do after the taper for the middle of Q2. That will be the time when they'll have to clearly signal rate hikes and the pace they're coming. If not, they'll have to push back.
The problem I see is that supply chain issues might not be sorted out by then and they might be tricked into a hawkish shift, only to see those issues resolve later and prices fall quickly.