Fed's Waller: Inflation pressures becoming more widespread. Favors faster taper.

Fed's Waller tilts more hawkish (permanent voter on the FOMC)

FOMC member Christopher Waller
The Fed's Christopher Waller has tilted more hawkish with comments saying:
  • Improvement in labor market, high inflation make me favor faster tapering, more rapid lift off in rates
  • Inflation pressures becoming more widespread, will last longer into 2022 than I expected
  • Labor market is rapidly approaching maximum employment
  • Supply constraints having a larger and more persistent effect on the economy
  • I expect robust GDP growth in Q4 and H1 2022
  • Reducing balance sheet would help smooth market functioning
  • I would support similar process to last time when time comes to start reducing balance sheet
Fed Gov. Waller is a permanent voting member on the FOMC. Yesterday Feds Evans (could see 2022 hike), Bostic and Williams (sees inflation more broad based) showed a similar tilt toward more being more hawkish.

The Nasdaq index has dipped around 19 points (from +89 points to +70 points at the moment) since the comments. The 2 year is has moved up about 0.8 bps. 
