Fed's Waller: Inflation pressures becoming more widespread. Favors faster taper.

Fed's Waller tilts more hawkish (permanent voter on the FOMC)





The Fed's Christopher Waller has tilted more hawkish with comments saying:

Improvement in labor market, high inflation make me favor faster tapering, more rapid lift off in rates



Inflation pressures becoming more widespread, will last longer into 2022 than I expected



Labor market is rapidly approaching maximum employment



Supply constraints having a larger and more persistent effect on the economy



I expect robust GDP growth in Q4 and H1 2022



Reducing balance sheet would help smooth market functioning



I would support similar process to last time when time comes to start reducing balance sheet

Fed Gov. Waller is a permanent voting member on the FOMC. Yesterday Feds Evans (could see 2022 hike), Bostic and Williams (sees inflation more broad based) showed a similar tilt toward more being more hawkish.





The Nasdaq index has dipped around 19 points (from +89 points to +70 points at the moment) since the comments. The 2 year is has moved up about 0.8 bps.