Fed's Waller: Optimistic for US economy coming out of the pandemic
Feds Wallers makes comments on the economy
The Feds Waller is speaking on "central bank digital currencies" but is answering some questions about the economy. He says:
The comments are consistent with those made earlier this week. Waller is a voting member on the FOMC virtue of the fact that he is a governor.
- He is optimistic on the outlook for the US economy coming out of the pandemic
- as high hopes for the jobs report coming out Friday and next month
- US economy really lost 20 million jobs in terms of people who will come back] this is a rapidly progressing economy and labor market and it's going to do well in the next 16 – 18 months
- the Fed may be able to pull back on the accommodative monetary policy sooner than some think
- he is hearing concerns from business contacts saying they have no problem passing on costs through higher prices
- his base cases that inflation will pull back