Fed's Waller: Optimistic for US economy coming out of the pandemic

Feds Wallers makes comments on the economy





The Feds Waller is speaking on "central bank digital currencies" but is answering some questions about the economy. He says:





He is optimistic on the outlook for the US economy coming out of the pandemic

as high hopes for the jobs report coming out Friday and next month



US economy really lost 20 million jobs in terms of people who will come back] this is a rapidly progressing economy and labor market and it's going to do well in the next 16 – 18 months



the Fed may be able to pull back on the accommodative monetary policy sooner than some think



he is hearing concerns from business contacts saying they have no problem passing on costs through higher prices



his base cases that inflation will pull back

