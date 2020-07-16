Fed's Williams: Sees continued economic recovery in 2nd half

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed's Williams speaking in an in review with Yahoo finance


New York Fed Pres. Williams
  • sees continued economic recovery in 2nd half
  • US a critical inflection point as infections spike
  • Federal Reserve is far from raising interest rates
  • central bank policymakers have time to craft any forward guidance on future policy
  • this is not a time to think about liftoff or normalization
  • feels that the public is responding well to the Fed's existing communication which gives the committee more time to brainstorm how it will tie future rate moves to economic conditions
  • says yield curve controls as a potential tool, but would only rely on it if the Fed saw that existing communications were not being as effective as we would like.
  • The economy remains in a very deep hole
  • providing liquidity is necessary to support confidence in the financing markets that support large US employers
Williams is the president of the New York Fed reserve. As such he holds a permanent voting seat on the FOMC board.

For a look at the full article CLICK HERE
