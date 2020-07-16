Fed's Williams: Sees continued economic recovery in 2nd half

Fed's Williams speaking in an in review with Yahoo finance









sees continued economic recovery in 2nd half



US a critical inflection point as infections spike



Federal Reserve is far from raising interest rates



central bank policymakers have time to craft any forward guidance on future policy



this is not a time to think about liftoff or normalization



feels that the public is responding well to the Fed's existing communication which gives the committee more time to brainstorm how it will tie future rate moves to economic conditions



says yield curve controls as a potential tool, but would only rely on it if the Fed saw that existing communications were not being as effective as we would like.



The economy remains in a very deep hole



providing liquidity is necessary to support confidence in the financing markets that support large US employers

Williams is the president of the New York Fed reserve. As such he holds a permanent voting seat on the FOMC board.





