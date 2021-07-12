Fed's Williams: The US economy hasn't reached substantial further progress

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the NY Fed President

Comments from the NY Fed President
  • Says he doesn't view MBS buys as more focused on housing
  • US home prices have increased very strongly and equity prices are at high levels but he is not worried about financial system risks
  • Price spikes in certain categories are related to the reopening but it will be important to watch the data carefully
  • Highlights advantages of standing repo facility
There's nothing that's going to move the market here but he's coming out clearly against tapering MBS before Treasuries.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose