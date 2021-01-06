FOMC minutes: Some participants noted that the Committee could consider future adjustments to its asset purchases

Minutes of the December 15-16 FOMC meeting

Most officials saw inflation risks weighted to the downside



Full text



December statement



It sounds like a small minority of FOMC members were in favour of taking more action:





Some participants noted that the Committee could consider future adjustments to its asset purchases-such as increasing the pace of securities purchases or weighting purchases of Treasury securities toward those that had longer remaining maturities-if such adjustments were deemed appropriate to support the attainment of the Committee's objectives. A few participants underlined the importance of continuing to evaluate the balance of costs and risks associated with asset purchases against the benefits arising from purchases.



There was also some taper talk:

A number of participants noted that, once such progress had been attained, a gradual tapering of purchases could begin and the process thereafter could generally follow a sequence similar to the one implemented during the large-scale purchase program in 2013 and 2014.



Here is the view on the economy:

"The recent sharp resurgence in the pandemic suggested that the near-term risks had risen, while the recent favorable developments regarding vaccines pointed to some reduction in the downside risks over the medium term."





