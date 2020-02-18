FOMC minutes due today - preview
The January Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes are due at 1900GMT on 19 February 2020
The release is unlikely to be a blockbuster, but some items to watch out for potentially include references to:
- coronavirus impact (it may be a little early for much on this)
- the big Fed 'review'
- anything on average inflation targeting
- balance sheet guidance
