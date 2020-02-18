FOMC minutes due today - preview

The January Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes are due at 1900GMT on 19 February 2020 

The release is unlikely to be a blockbuster, but some items to watch out for potentially include references to:
  • coronavirus impact (it may be a little early for much on this) 
  • the big Fed 'review'
  • anything on average inflation targeting
  • balance sheet guidance

