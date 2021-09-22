FOMC statement: If progress continues as expected, a taper may soon be warranted.

Rates left unchanged at 0-0.25%, as entirely expected

Vote unanimous

Indicators of economic activity and employment have continued to strengthen

The sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic have improved in recent months, but the rise in COVID-19 cases has slowed their recovery

Inflation is elevated, largely reflecting transitory factors

Progress on vaccinations will likely continue to reduce the effects of the public health crisis on the economy, but risks to the economic outlook remain



Full text



Key line:





"If progress continues broadly as expected, the Committee judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted."





The US dollar initially jumped but gave it back with the 2022 dots evenly split 9-9 for a hike versus no hike. However there's now just one Fed member who doesn't see a 2023 hike.

