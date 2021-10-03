Former ECB President Trichet sceptical that US inflation is transitory

Says European Union inflation is transitory but is wary that in the US its not.

Was speaking in an interview on Satuday:

"There is a big difference"

"In Europe, at the present moment, you could say that the thesis that inflation is transitory can be accepted."

But the claim that it's the same for the U.S. "calls for some skepticism"

Info comes via Bloomberg (may be gated)

Trichet also noted the US is conducting much larger fiscal-expansion program as another reason to be wary of price pressure.









