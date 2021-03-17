Goldman Sachs' "bottom line" on the FOMC

This is GS key takeways from Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee and Powell's presser.

BOTTOM LINE:

The FOMC made modest changes to the post-meeting statement and left the funds rate target range unchanged at 0-0.25% at the March meeting.

The median projected path for the policy rate in the Summary of Economic Projections continued to show no change over the forecast horizon, against our expectations for one hike in the SEP

The March projections suggest that several FOMC participants have a higher inflation bar for liftoff than 2.1%.

We continue to expect tapering to begin in early 2022 and the fed funds rate to remain unchanged until the first half of 2024.

