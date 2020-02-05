Goldman Sachs expects the RBA to keep interest rates on hold in 2020

A note from GS with their outlook for the Reserve Bank of Australia.

The bottom line for Goldman is that

"Absent a steady rise in the unemployment rate over a couple of months (not our base case), rates on hold in 2020 now looks to us the most likely scenario -- particularly given Governor Lowe's renewed concerns around low rates, house prices & financial stability"

Lowe expressed those concerns GS are citing yesterday in his speech. Lowe speaks again on Friday, this time to a parliamentary committee (House of Representatives' Standing Committee on Economics)





GS has downgraded its GDP forecast for Australia, citing bushfire and coronavirus drag in Q1

to 2.4% (from 2.7%)

then a quick rebound from Q2

Add that there are risks to their projections, 'skewed to the downside':

considerable uncertainty

2020 GDP could be as weak as 1.7% in a scenario where the rate of new viral infections does not peak until sometime in 2Q2020







