Goldman Sachs expects the RBA to keep interest rates on hold in 2020

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

A note from GS with their outlook for the Reserve Bank of Australia. 

The bottom line for Goldman is that 
  • "Absent a steady rise in the unemployment rate over a couple of months (not our base case), rates on hold in 2020 now looks to us the most likely scenario -- particularly given Governor Lowe's renewed concerns around low rates, house prices & financial stability" 
Lowe expressed those concerns GS are citing yesterday in his speech. Lowe speaks again on Friday, this time to a parliamentary committee (House of Representatives' Standing Committee on Economics)

GS has downgraded its GDP forecast for Australia, citing bushfire and coronavirus drag in Q1
  • to 2.4% (from 2.7%)
  • then a quick rebound from Q2
Add that there are risks to their projections, 'skewed to the downside':
  • considerable uncertainty 
  • 2020 GDP could be as weak as 1.7% in a scenario where the rate of new viral infections does not peak until sometime in 2Q2020
Goldman Sachs Reserve Bank of Australia. 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose