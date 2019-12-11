Gundlach: Jay Powell's comments in October were overlooked
Gundlach doesn't think anything will happen for Fed today
Bond guru Jeff Gundlach is on CNBC talking about the Federal Reserve and says today's Fed decision. He also emphasized a comment that I've been writing about since the day it was made.
"We've just touched 2% core inflation to pick one measure, & then we've fallen back. So I think we would need to see a really significant move up in inflation that's persistent before we would even consider raising rates to address inflation concerns."
Other comments:
- Applauds Powell for ruling out negative rates
- Notes that the bond market is in sync with bond markets
- Powell put us on a wild ride with hikes in 2018 and cuts in 2019 but we've essentially gone nowhere
- It's more like a phase 0.1 deal. It's just rhetoric to make it sound like they're doing something
- The 'phase one' idea is the low point of Trump's presidency, it was almost shameful
- The chance of a recession in 2020 is low
- Credit risk is very dangerous. Now is the time to be exiting the corporate bond market
- Corporate bond market has risen to $11T from $5T pre-crisis
- Based on leverage ratios alone, 39% of corporate credit should be rate junk