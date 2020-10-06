Heads up for more from the Federal Reserve today (Wednesday)

While we await a bit of activity from AsiaFX, a note for the day ahead, Wednesday 7 October 2020:

Federal Open Market Committee September meeting minutes are due at 1800GMT

And, there are also plenty of speakers from the Federal Reserve on the agenda:

1800 GMT Fed NY Head Williams is moderating a discussion hosted by the Economic Club of New York, a discussion with henry Kissenger

1840 GMT Rosengren, Bostic, Kashkari are speaking, the topic is 'Economic implications of structural racism' - Kashkari from text ,and then its a panel discussion involving all three.

1900 GMT Willaims again, speaking on Flexible Average Inflation Targeting'.

2030 GMT Evans (Chicago Fed head) speaks on his outlook for the economy.

