Heads up for more from the Federal Reserve today (Wednesday)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

While we await a bit of activity from AsiaFX, a note for the day ahead, Wednesday 7 October 2020: 

Federal Open Market Committee September meeting minutes are due at 1800GMT
And, there are also plenty of speakers from the Federal Reserve on the agenda:
  • 1800 GMT Fed NY Head Williams is moderating a discussion hosted by the Economic Club of New York, a discussion with henry Kissenger
  • 1840 GMT Rosengren, Bostic, Kashkari are speaking, the topic is 'Economic implications of structural racism' - Kashkari from text ,and then its a panel discussion involving all three.
  • 1900 GMT Willaims again, speaking on Flexible Average Inflation Targeting'.
  • 2030 GMT Evans (Chicago Fed head) speaks on his outlook for the economy.
Williams with the twofer:
