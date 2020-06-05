Coming Up!
HK fin sec Chan says China ready to defend HK dollar peg system
Hong Kong Financial Secretary Chan comments:
- not worried about US sanctions
- China stands ready to defend exchange rate system
- market still has confidence in exchange rate system
- we have a contingency plan for US actions
- we should not speculate too much
- 'sure' the dollar peg will stand
- there's adjustment in relations between HK< US
- banks in Hong Kong see the merit of national security law
- overall, reaction to security law has been positive
- security law won't affect ordinary business people
- other financial centers have national security laws
- national security law is a good thing for Hong Kong
Bolding mine above.
