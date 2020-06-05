HK fin sec Chan says China ready to defend HK dollar peg system

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Hong Kong Financial Secretary Chan comments:

  • not worried about US sanctions
  • China stands ready to defend exchange rate system
  • market still has confidence in exchange rate system
  • we have a contingency plan for US actions
  • we should not speculate too much
  • 'sure' the dollar peg will stand
  • there's adjustment in relations between HK< US
  • banks in Hong Kong see the merit of national security law
  • overall, reaction to security law has been positive
  • security law won't affect ordinary business people
  • other financial centers have national security laws
  • national security law is a good thing for Hong Kong
Bolding mine above. 

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose