ICYMI - Bank of England Governor Bailey once again flagged rate hike prior to QE ending

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey spoke on Monday UK time.

Bloomberg have a recap of his speech, where Bailey's words:

reinforce the option that interest rates could rise as early as this year.

The central bank's key rate would become the tool of tightening policy to tame inflation, even before the current bond-buying program expires if necessary, Bailey said

Bailey's hedge is:

Moving too soon, however, could disrupt the U.K.'s still nascent economic recovery, Bailey said. (Link to Bloomberg may be gated)



Market pricing is not for a 2021 rate hike from the Bank, February is closer to the mark.



