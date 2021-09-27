ICYMI - Bank of England Governor Bailey once again flagged rate hike prior to QE ending
BoE Governor Andrew Bailey spoke on Monday UK time.
Earlier post:
Bloomberg have a recap of his speech, where Bailey's words:
- reinforce the option that interest rates could rise as early as this year.
- The central bank's key rate would become the tool of tightening policy to tame inflation, even before the current bond-buying program expires if necessary, Bailey said
Bailey's hedge is:
- Moving too soon, however, could disrupt the U.K.'s still nascent economic recovery, Bailey said.
Market pricing is not for a 2021 rate hike from the Bank, February is closer to the mark.