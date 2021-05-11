ICYMI - People's Bank of China says will keep yuan FX rate basically stable

Overnight the PBOC issued its Q1 2021 Monetary Policy Implementation Report.

The Bank reiterated its recent messaging: 
  • said it would keep prudent monetary policy flexible, targeted and appropriate
  • will keep liquidity reasonably ample
  • will keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable
The report had commentary on inflation at the producer level., which surprised to the topside in data released yesterday:
  • In Q2 and Q3 of this year global inflation and a low base effect could drive up China's producer price index (PPI)
  • However, the annual increase in the PPI for 2020-2021 is expected to stay within a reasonable range

