ICYMI - People's Bank of China says will keep yuan FX rate basically stable
Overnight the PBOC issued its Q1 2021 Monetary Policy Implementation Report.
The Bank reiterated its recent messaging:
- said it would keep prudent monetary policy flexible, targeted and appropriate
- will keep liquidity reasonably ample
- will keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable
The report had commentary on inflation at the producer level., which surprised to the topside in data released yesterday:
- In Q2 and Q3 of this year global inflation and a low base effect could drive up China's producer price index (PPI)
- However, the annual increase in the PPI for 2020-2021 is expected to stay within a reasonable range