ICYMI - People's Bank of China says will keep yuan FX rate basically stable

Overnight the PBOC issued its Q1 2021 Monetary Policy Implementation Report.

said it would keep prudent monetary policy flexible, targeted and appropriate

will keep liquidity reasonably ample



will keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable



The report had commentary on inflation at the producer level., which surprised to the topside in data released yesterday:

In Q2 and Q3 of this year global inflation and a low base effect could drive up China's producer price index (PPI)

However, the annual increase in the PPI for 2020-2021 is expected to stay within a reasonable range

















The Bank reiterated its recent messaging: