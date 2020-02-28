Japanese officials are undecided whether to hold a BOJ, MoF, FSA meeting today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Comment from a senior Min of Finance official

These three official bodies will often hold meetings at short notice (in addition to regularly scheduled meetings) at times of market volatility in Japan. Not yet decided on a meeting today though.

Official adds the market moves are reflecting the shock of the spread of coronavirus 

In case you are wondering about the alphabet soup in the headline:
  • MoF = Ministry of Finance
  • FSA = Financial Services Agency
  • and Bank of Japan

