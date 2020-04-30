Lagarde and VP Luis de Guindos Q&A highlights (continuous)

ECB Press conference

  • Q2 forecasts in negative scenario point to -15% quarter on quarter decline
  • ECB more determined than ever
  • will make full use of flexibility embedded in PEPP and other policy tools
  • Lagarde said ECB did not discuss APP at today's meeting
  • PEPP might be extended beyond end of 2020 and is designed to address current crisis
  • current tools allow ECB to act across the entire curve
  • OMT (outright monetary transactions) not best suited for present contingencies
  • ECB to publish PEPP (pandemic emergency purchase program) purchases by countries bimonthly
  • ECB won't tolerate any risk of monetary fragmentation
  • ECB did not discuss buying junk bonds in APP (asset purchase program)
  • Did not discuss extending PELTRO (pandemic emergency longer-term refinancing operations) beyond banks, but not closing door to lending to nonbanks
  • Actions by the ECB is intended for credit to flow
  • banks are in a much stronger position than the last crisis
  • ECB scenarios indicate uptick in growth in 2021
  • ECB to publish economic scenarios tomorrow
  • We will see significantly reduced inflation
Press conference ends at 9:34 AM ET/1334 GMT. Overall economic assessment was downbeat.  The bank did not discuss junk bonds in the APP.  
