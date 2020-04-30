Lagarde and VP Luis de Guindos Q&A highlights (continuous)

ECB Press conference

Q2 forecasts in negative scenario point to -15% quarter on quarter decline



ECB more determined than ever



will make full use of flexibility embedded in PEPP and other policy tools

Lagarde said ECB did not discuss APP at today's meeting



PEPP might be extended beyond end of 2020 and is designed to address current crisis

current tools allow ECB to act across the entire curve



OMT (outright monetary transactions) not best suited for present contingencies

ECB to publish PEPP (pandemic emergency purchase program) purchases by countries bimonthly



ECB won't tolerate any risk of monetary fragmentation



ECB did not discuss buying junk bonds in APP (asset purchase program)



Did not discuss extending PELTRO (pandemic emergency longer-term refinancing operations) beyond banks, but not closing door to lending to nonbanks



Actions by the ECB is intended for credit to flow



banks are in a much stronger position than the last crisis



ECB scenarios indicate uptick in growth in 2021



ECB to publish economic scenarios tomorrow



We will see significantly reduced inflation



Press conference ends at 9:34 AM ET/1334 GMT. Overall economic assessment was downbeat. The bank did not discuss junk bonds in the APP.