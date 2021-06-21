Lagarde: Recovery is gathering pace, we need to ensure support well into recovery

Comments from the ECB leader:

  • The outlook for the economy is indeed brightening
  • Spread of virus mutations continues to pose a risk
  • Brighter prospects for global demand and a faster than anticipated increase in consumer spending could result in an even-stronger recovery.
  • Upward effect of underlying inflation pressures on headline inflation will be roughly counterbalanced by the expected decline in energy prices
  • Tightening would be premature and would pose a risk to the ongoing economic recovery and the inflation outlook
Lagarde is a bit of a ray of sunshine to start the week. This is more upbeat than her recent comments. The euro is up 50 pips on the day but that's a story of broad USD weakness rather than the impact of these comments.

