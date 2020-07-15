Macklem Q&A: We lowered our US growth projection on pickup in virus

Comments from Macklem in the BOC press conference





We lowered US growth projections due to the recent spike in virus cases

Lower US forecasts spill over into Canadian exports

We are being unusually clear on forward guidance to show rates will be low for a long time

Our message is that it's going to be a long climb back and we're going to be there the whole time



The message is that interest rates are going to be low for an extended period

The end of quantitative easing is "a long way off"

We have the tools we need to exit when the time comes, but that is some ways off

The virus is going to be with us for some time

Rates won't move until the output gap closes



The press conference has ended now and the loonie was strong throughout even as risk trades ebb.