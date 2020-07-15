Macklem Q&A: We lowered our US growth projection on pickup in virus
Comments from Macklem in the BOC press conference
The press conference has ended now and the loonie was strong throughout even as risk trades ebb.
- We lowered US growth projections due to the recent spike in virus cases
- Lower US forecasts spill over into Canadian exports
- We are being unusually clear on forward guidance to show rates will be low for a long time
- Our message is that it's going to be a long climb back and we're going to be there the whole time
- The message is that interest rates are going to be low for an extended period
- The end of quantitative easing is "a long way off"
- We have the tools we need to exit when the time comes, but that is some ways off
- The virus is going to be with us for some time
- Rates won't move until the output gap closes