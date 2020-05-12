More from Fed's Mester - wants to stay away from negative rates
- she would like to stay away from negative rate because of the effects it would have in money market
- no tool is off the table
- her preference is to use forward guidance, other policy tools first
More:
- says there are announcement effects for new facilities that lead to market improvements because investors know the Fed is standing ready
- says if we had a financial crisis on top of a pandemic that would not be very good for main street
- says Fed is focused on helping capital markets function, not trying to set prices
- says she doesn't think we're doomed to low inflation forever or sub-par employment, but there are different scenarios
- says buying corporate bond ETFs versus bonds outright is one way to support the market efficiently