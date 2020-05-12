More from Fed's Mester - wants to stay away from negative rates

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Earlier remarks from the Cleveland Fed head are here:

  • she would like to stay away from negative rate because of the effects it would have in money market
  • no tool is off the table
  • her preference is to use forward guidance, other policy tools first
More:
  • says there are announcement effects for new facilities that lead to market improvements because investors know the Fed is standing ready
  • says if we had a financial crisis on top of a pandemic that would not be very good for main street
  • says Fed is focused on helping capital markets function, not trying to set prices
  • says she doesn't think we're doomed to low inflation forever or sub-par employment, but there are different scenarios
  • says buying corporate bond ETFs versus bonds outright is one way to support the market efficiently

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose