More from Kaplan: Mask, vaccines the only tools we have in this "war", and we are in a war

More from Fed's Kaplan from Texas Tech virtual event
- Mask, vaccines the only tools we have in this war, and we are in a war
- price pressures are broadening, business confidence in raising prices is increasing
- low and moderate in communities are increasingly expressing concerns about price pressures
- The Fed make decision on taper separately from that on rates
- If saw Delta variant would be more persistent or start to affect demand, would have to adjust policy views accordingly
- Good to wane off asset buys as soon as possible. Asset buys are not helping the labor market (the comment has sent the Nasdaq index lower). It is still up 110 points but was up around 127 points).
- Digital currency would be "the last mile"
- Could see the Fed eventually developing central bank digital currency
