More from Macklem - negative rates would not be terribly helpful at present
Bank of Canada Governor speaking at a parliamentary committeeEarlier:
Still going:
- Bank has committed to stop buying gov't bonds when recovery is well underway, most likely before inflation rate hits 2% target
- we have quite a lot of room to buy more government debt
- there are other things we can do, we do have the capacity to do more things if needed; ample potential to scale up QE if that were needed
- negative rates are in our toolkit but they would not be "terribly helpful at this time"
- we could potentially lower the effective lower bound even without going negative, it's at 25 bps, it could be a little bit lower