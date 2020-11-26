More from Macklem - negative rates would not be terribly helpful at present

Bank of Canada Governor speaking at a parliamentary committee

Earlier:
Still going:

  • Bank has committed to stop buying gov't bonds when recovery is well underway, most likely before inflation rate hits 2% target
  • we have quite a lot of room to buy more government debt
  • there are other things we can do, we do have the capacity to do more things if needed; ample potential to scale up QE if that were needed
  • negative rates are in our toolkit but they would not be "terribly helpful at this time"
  • we could potentially lower the effective lower bound even without going negative, it's at 25 bps, it could be a little bit lower





