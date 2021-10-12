More from the Bank of Korea after its on-hold decision earlier today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

From earlier: South Korea central bank leaves base rate unchanged

Highlights from the statement now this via Reuters:

  •  economy to sustain growth
  • private consumption to improve gradually
  • exports to sustain buoyancy
  • to monitor coronavirus spread
  • to monitor growth, inflation
  • to monitor build-up of financial imbalances
  • to monitor policy changes abroad
  • South Korea's inflation to run above the previous forecast
  • South Korea's inflation to run at mid-2% level this yr
  • household loan growth remained high

Bolding mine. Some inflation concerns noted by the BoK. 




