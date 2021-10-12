More from the Bank of Korea after its on-hold decision earlier today

From earlier: South Korea central bank leaves base rate unchang ed

Highlights from the statement now this via Reuters:

economy to sustain growth

private consumption to improve gradually

exports to sustain buoyancy

to monitor coronavirus spread

to monitor growth, inflation

to monitor build-up of financial imbalances

to monitor policy changes abroad

South Korea's inflation to run above the previous forecast

South Korea's inflation to run at mid-2% level this yr

household loan growth remained high

Bolding mine. Some inflation concerns noted by the BoK.















