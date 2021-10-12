More from the Bank of Korea after its on-hold decision earlier today
From earlier: South Korea central bank leaves base rate unchanged
Highlights from the statement now this via Reuters:
- economy to sustain growth
- private consumption to improve gradually
- exports to sustain buoyancy
- to monitor coronavirus spread
- to monitor growth, inflation
- to monitor build-up of financial imbalances
- to monitor policy changes abroad
- South Korea's inflation to run above the previous forecast
- South Korea's inflation to run at mid-2% level this yr
- household loan growth remained high
Bolding mine. Some inflation concerns noted by the BoK.