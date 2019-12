The monthly Loan prime rate setting from China was today:

China monthly loan prime rate fixing: 1 year LPR set at 4.15% (prior 4.15%) The LPR is a refernce rate for lending set by 18 banks

its a base rate for new corporate loans



its loosely pegged to the medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate

Earlier this week the PBOC reduced the rate on 14 day reverse repos by 5 bps. It walso added 630bn yuan of liquidity this week. Liquidity is expected to tighten next month unless there are further injections.