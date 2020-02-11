More Powell testimony highlights: No reason why expansion cannot continue

Testimony in front of the House Services Panel

  • No reason why expansion cannot continue
  • Nothing about expansion that is unstable, unsustainable
  • Financial system is strengthening since the financial crisis
  • Cyber attack risk is a major focus
  • At a high level trumps policies are affecting the economy
  • Cash use in the US economy continues to grow
  • important for central banks to study digital currencies
  • Libra was a wake-up call on digital current a growth
  • Fed has not yet decided to pursue a US digital currency
  • Many questions need to be answered on digital currencies
