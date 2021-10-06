New Zealand - RBNZ hike the cash rate by 0.25%, as expected

Reserve Bank of New Zealand raises its Official Cash Rate from 0.25% to 0.5%

Despite the persistent Delta variant outbreak expectations were nearly unanimous the Bank would hike.





Headlines via Reuters from the statement:

monetary stimulus further reduced

says appropriate to continue reducing the level of monetary stimulus

further removal of monetary policy stimulus is expected over time

cost pressures are becoming more persistent

current covid-19-related restrictions have not materially changed the medium-term outlook for inflation and employment

capacity pressures remain evident in the economy

economic activity will recover quickly as alert level restrictions ease

headline cpi inflation is expected to increase above 4 percent in the near term

says inflation to return towards 2 percent midpoint over the medium term

the committee noted that further removal of monetary policy stimulus is expected over time

future moves contingent on the medium-term outlook for inflation and employment.

policy stimulus will need to be reduced to maintain price stability and maximum sustainable employment over the medium term.

demand shortfalls are less of an issue than the economy hitting capacity constraints

number of factors are expected to constrain house prices over the medium term

the committee will be watching closely how the economy adjusts to the ongoing disruption from endemic covid-19

early data suggest that business and consumer confidence remained robust during the latest lockdown

---





There is no press conference scheduled for Governor Orr today:





Background (previews)