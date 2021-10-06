New Zealand - RBNZ hike the cash rate by 0.25%, as expected
Reserve Bank of New Zealand raises its Official Cash Rate from 0.25% to 0.5%
Despite the persistent Delta variant outbreak expectations were nearly unanimous the Bank would hike.
Headlines via Reuters from the statement:
- monetary stimulus further reduced
- says appropriate to continue reducing the level of monetary stimulus
- further removal of monetary policy stimulus is expected over time
- cost pressures are becoming more persistent
- current covid-19-related restrictions have not materially changed the medium-term outlook for inflation and employment
- capacity pressures remain evident in the economy
- economic activity will recover quickly as alert level restrictions ease
- headline cpi inflation is expected to increase above 4 percent in the near term
- says inflation to return towards 2 percent midpoint over the medium term
And, from the Minutes to the meeting, Headlines via Reuters:
- the committee noted that further removal of monetary policy stimulus is expected over time
- future moves contingent on the medium-term outlook for inflation and employment.
- policy stimulus will need to be reduced to maintain price stability and maximum sustainable employment over the medium term.
- demand shortfalls are less of an issue than the economy hitting capacity constraints
- number of factors are expected to constrain house prices over the medium term
- the committee will be watching closely how the economy adjusts to the ongoing disruption from endemic covid-19
- early data suggest that business and consumer confidence remained robust during the latest lockdown
There is no press conference scheduled for Governor Orr today: